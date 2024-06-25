Father-daughter pilot duo makes flying a family affair with maiden Southwest Airlines flight

By Cameron Polom

PHOENIX (KNXV) — New Southwest Airlines First Officer Mackenzie Rennhack always knew she wanted to be a pilot.

As a little girl, MacKenzie would dress up like her dad, Captain Michael Rennhack, and was gifted a “discovery flight” – a short introductory flight for those who might be interested in becoming pilots one day.

That’s when she knew she had to fly.

She took her passion to Arizona State University, where she participated in the University Pathway of the Southwest Airlines Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program.

Last month, it all came full circle when she joined her dad in the cockpit for their first flight together as Southwest Airlines pilots.

But they didn’t take to the skies alone — MacKenzie’s mom, her brother, and her fiancé were also there for the duo’s maiden flight.

