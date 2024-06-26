“A Race Through Time” scavenger hunt is a historical adventure in Philadelphia — with prizes and beer

By Jim Donovan, Wakisha Bailey

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — What do you get when you combine United States history and challenges like you may have seen on the hit CBS show “The Amazing Race”? A scavenger hunt through Old City, and lots of laughs along the way.

This Friday, Historic Philadelphia is hosting “Slice of History: A Race Through Time,” a scavenger hunt that will take participants through historic sites around Philadelphia with chances to “meet” the Founding Fathers and Betsy Ross. Teams of two tackle challenges, earn clues and race through time for a chance to win prizes.

“We’re taking a slice out of the Amazing Race,” said Amy Needle, president and CEO of Historic Philadelphia.

We did a test run for this fun event and we soon ran into Benjamin Franklin, who had another clue for us.

Eventually, we had to change into colonial-era clothes. They were a little tough to get around in.

We ended up at the Betsy Ross House, where a celebration awaited us with pizza and beer — that’ll be available Friday as well, Historic Philadelphia said — and there’s a reason why beer is on offer.

“Water wasn’t safe back then, so beer was the drink to have,” said Alyssa Meier, Historic Philadelphia’s education manager.

Works for us!

The scavenger hunt starts at 6 p.m. Friday, June 29 at the Free Quaker Meeting House in Old City.

Just like The Amazing Race, you compete in teams of two. Tickets cost $60 but come with pizza and beer at the Betsy Ross House at the end. The beer is courtesy of Philadelphia’s own Yards Brewing Company.

The first team to finish will get tickets to the Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square.

The event is a way for young people to kick off Civic Season 2024, a campaign organized by the National Center for Civil and Human Rights and Made by Us. Between Flag Day and July 4, events throughout Civic Season help promote knowledge of the nation’s history.

