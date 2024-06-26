Biden-Harris Campaign 2024 Commits $1.5 Million Advertising Buy with the Black Press of America

By Francis Page, Jr.

June 26, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Biden-Harris Campaign has made a significant move in securing support from Black voters by committing to a $1.5 million advertising buy with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA). This partnership, which highlights the importance of the Black Press of America, aims to amplify the campaign’s message across the nation. The announcement was made at the NNPA’s 2024 Annual National Convention held in Baltimore, Maryland, from June 19-22, 2024.

Jasmine Harris, the Director of National Black Media for Biden-Harris 2024, emphasized the historic nature of this investment, stating, “In August of last year, our campaign announced the earliest and largest investment into Black media for any reelection campaign in history. This partnership with the NNPA continues those efforts and will strengthen our work in meeting Black voters where they are, to underscore the stakes of this election for Black America. President Biden and Vice President Harris are responsible for creating millions of new jobs for Black workers and record-low Black unemployment. Black America has far too much to lose this election.” The Chairman of the NNPA, Bobby R. Henry Sr., also stressed the importance of this financial support. “It is extremely important to show support for the business side of the Black Press owned by Black business leaders. Verbal support is good, but financial support is better,” he remarked.

This year marks the 197th anniversary of the Black Press of America. NNPA President and CEO, Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis Jr., acknowledged the campaign’s responsiveness to the needs of Black America through this advertising initiative. “The Biden-Harris Campaign is being responsive to the interests of Black America through the campaign’s advertising initiatives with the National Newspapers Publishers Association. The Black vote throughout the United States will be a key determinative factor in the outcome of the 2024 national elections. We profoundly thank the Biden-Harris 2024 Campaign,” he concluded.

The Biden-Harris campaign’s commitment to the NNPA not only signifies their dedication to engaging with Black voters but also reinforces their broader strategy to ensure that their message reaches every corner of the community. This substantial advertising investment is a testament to the critical role that the Black Press of America plays in shaping public opinion and mobilizing voters.

For the readers of Houston Style Magazine, this development underscores the campaign’s recognition of the power and influence of Black media and its unwavering commitment to addressing the unique needs and concerns of Black communities across the nation.

