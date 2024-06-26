Driver arrested after police find over 1,000 pounds of marijuana

By Isabela Lund

SISKIYOU COUNTY, California (KDRV) — A 65-year-old woman from Redway, CA was arrested in Siskiyou County on Friday after police found over 1,000 pounds of marijuana.

According to a Facebook post from the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, police pulled over the woman — Mary Ballenta — on Friday June 20 at about 10:36 p.m. They caught her speeding through a construction zone along Interstate 5 near the town of Mount Shasta.

“The deputy noticed a strong odor of fresh marijuana emanating from inside the vehicle,” the post said. “…When asked where she was taking the marijuana, Ballenta only said ‘the city,’ and would not speak further on the matter.”

Police then used a K9 to help with the search, and police found 52 trash bars with marijuana weighing 1,030 pounds, the release said. Balleta was arrested and is now in Siskiyou County Jail facing charges of illegal transportation and possession of marijuana for sales.

