Gardena police seize up to $10 million worth of illegal fireworks

By Dean Fioresi

Click here for updates on this story

GARDENA, California (KCAL/KCBS) — Gardena police on Tuesday announced what they say is the largest single seizure of illegal fireworks in recent California history after they took more than 75 tons of the illicit property from a warehouse in Gardena over the weekend.

Units with the department’s Special Investigations Unit swarmed a commercial warehouse, located in the 17000 block of Vermont Avenue on Friday, where they found a warehouse filled to the brim with fireworks, according to a statement from the Gardena Police Department.

The recovered fireworks are estimated to have a street value between $7 million and $10 million, investigators say.

Video released by the department shows hundreds of boxes of the fireworks after they were taken from the warehouse.

Additionally, three people were arrested in connection with the discovery. They were identified as Wilmington residents Alejandro Rodriguez, 44, and Daniel Gudino, 25, and Carson resident Natalie Navarro, 30.

They were all booked on suspicion of possession of explosives and various weapons violation offenses, police said.

Police say that the 75 tons more than double the previous largest total retrieved during a bust, which was about 32 tons from a South LA warehouse in 2021.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (310) 217-6193.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.