Michigan nurse accused of falsifying elderly patient’s medical records after fall

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan nurse is charged for allegedly falsifying the medical records of an elderly patient after they fell out of a wheelchair.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, Tessy I. Idusuyi, 49, of East Lansing, is charged with one count of intentionally placing false information on a chart and one count of fourth-degree vulnerable adult abuse.

Idusuyi, who worked at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility in Okemos, was arraigned in the 55th District Court on Tuesday. She received a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.

State officials said on April 12, 2023, Idusuyi allegedly pushed the 93-year-old in the wheelchair “in a manner contrary to facility safety policy,” according to a news release.” The resident fell forward and sustained head and shoulder injuries.

“Idusuyi failed to conduct the required neurological checks on the resident and did not complete an unusual occurrence (UO) document, as mandated following such incidents,” according to a news release.

The following day, on April 13, Idusuyi denied that the fall happened during her shift. However, when told that surveillance footage would be reviewed, she submitted an unusual occurrence document showing that she performed neurological tests on the patient.

“We rely on nurses to provide reliable and compassionate care,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel in the news release. “The failure to follow basic safety procedures, coupled with attempts to avoid detection once an injury has occurred, is behavior that has consequences. My department is committed to protecting vulnerable adults and ensuring those responsible for neglect are held accountable.”

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for July 2, and a preliminary exam is scheduled for July 9.

