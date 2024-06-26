News crews were invited inside The Covenant School. It wasn’t easy, but I accepted the warm invitation.

By Hannah McDonald

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — A small K-6 school in Green Hills was thrust into the spotlight after a deadly mass shooting.

The Covenant School kept a low-profile before the shooting on March 27, 2023. When six innocent members of the school community were killed on campus, everything changed.

I know firsthand that Covenant is a special place. My mother-in-law Diana Apple has worked at Covenant since it opened in 2001. She survived the shooting. When the shooter entered the building, she was taking a break off-campus.

For the first time since the senseless tragedy, the school invited news crews inside. It wasn’t easy, but I accepted the warm invitation and visited the school on Tuesday.

From the moment you walk into the redesigned school, you can’t help but smile. Hundreds of floating, bright origami cranes greet you just steps from the new front desk.

Trudy Waters, the new Head of School, told the pack of journalists that the beautiful paper birds were one of many gifts given to Covenant.

“When the events of March 27th happened, there was a gentleman in California who actually sent 209 to give to each of the students who were here,” said Trudy Waters.

Reporters were told the point of the media tour was to show and express to everyone that the school’s come a long way thanks to donations and prayers.

“We just are thankful. It’s just hard to hold that really hard and really hopeful in the same space, and we’ve had to learn to do it, so we want to share that out,” Waters said.

At times, it made me sad to be in the space where a mass shooter killed three students and three staff members. The intentional changes, like rainbows everywhere you look, lifted my spirits.

Rainbows mean a lot to the school community. Days after the shooting, a double rainbow appeared over the school. In the Bible, God set a rainbow in the sky as a sign of his covenant with every living creature.

Waters told the media she’s proud of the playful, inviting feel of their school — which has been through so much.

“It has been good to be here,” she said.

Some notable names like Billy Joel have made contributions to the school. The music legend’s foundation donated new lighting and sound systems for the theater, technology for teaching and learning and an array of new instruments, including a piano.

The school leader also thanked Brentwood Hills Church of Christ for providing a home for the school during the renovations. Additionally, special kudos were given to The Home Edit, artist Ed Nash, Steve Cohen Productions, 4Wall Entertainment and The Onsite Foundation for all of their invaluable help.

