Police say dog dies after ER doc leaves it in the car

By WLFI Staff

LAFAYETTE, Indiana (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department says a dog is dead after a Franciscan emergency room doctor left it in her car while at work.

It happened yesterday at St. Elizabeth East Hospital.

Police were called just before 7:30 last night about a possible dead dog in the back of a Toyota Highlander at the hospital.

Officers found the vehicle and confirmed the dog was dead.

Rachel Courtney, an emergency room doctor, was scheduled to work her shift starting at 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Police say she left the dog unattended for several hours. During the hours the dog was in the vehicle the heat index was near 87 degrees.

Animal control took custody of the dog’s body.

Police gave Courtney a summons to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge.

