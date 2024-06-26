Procopio Brothers reunite, sign with Huntsville Havoc

By Max Cohan

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama (WAAY) — The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the return of captain Dom Procopio for his fourth season and the signing of his younger brother, Giovani Procopio, who will make his professional debut with the team.

A key player for the Havoc, Dom Procopio is coming off an injury-shortened season that saw him appear in 42 games, earning 18 points and 51 penalty minutes. Procopio was named captain last season taking over the role from now assistant coach Tyler Piacentini.

Over his career with the Havoc, Procopio has been the backbone of the defense, playing in 148 regular-season games and recording 53 points and 234 penalty minutes, earning All-SPHL Second Team honors.

Joining Dom is his younger brother, Giovani Procopio, who is set to make his professional debut with the Havoc. Giovani brings a strong background of junior and collegiate hockey experience, showcasing his talent and potential. During his time with the Shreveport Mudbugs in the NAHL, Giovani played in 90 games, amassing 60 points and 130 penalty minutes, including strong playoff performances. At Aurora University, he continued to excel, playing in 83 games, scoring 70 points, and serving as an alternate captain his sophomore season and captain his junior season, demonstrating his leadership on and off the ice.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to play with my brother. I’ve watched him grow as a player over his college career, and I think he’s more than ready to take his game to the pro level. He has come to Huntsville a couple of times to watch me play in the past, and I know that he knows how special a place Huntsville is,” said Dom Procopio when asked about his younger brother. “Sharing the ice with him at the VBC for the first time will be a very special moment for both of us.”

The signing of both Procopio brothers marks an exciting chapter for the Huntsville Havoc. Dom’s experience and leadership paired with Giovani’s fresh energy and skill set promise to be a dynamic combination for the upcoming season.

“We are excited to have Gio signed for next season,” said Head Coach Stuart Stefan, “He is a versatile player that brings some jam and plays in the dirty areas. We think his game will translate great into the pro ranks”

