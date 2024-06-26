Security camera footage catches the moment a car slammed into a Port Vue home

By Patrick Damp

Click here for updates on this story

PORT VUE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A woman said she was in shock after a vehicle slammed into her home on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened on Burbridge Street in Port Vue.

Dawn Hvozdik said she was inside her home when she heard the chaos and then smelled smoke.

At that moment, she was able to get outside along with her husband and dogs. That’s where she found the vehicle smashed up against her porch.

“Very scary, I was shaken to the core, and I’m still shaking, still in shock,” she said. “I can’t believe it happened. I don’t know what’s going to go on from here. I have no idea.”

While she and her family were not hurt, the crash caused extensive damage to both the porch and the foundation of the home.

Security video from a neighbor’s home caught the moment the car came slamming into the porch of the home.

Neighbors said they’re thankful that no one was hurt, especially since a lot of kids live in the neighborhood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.