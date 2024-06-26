Uber drivers in NYC say they’re being locked out of the app and losing money

By Renee Anderson

NEW YORK, NY (WCBS) — Uber drivers in New York staged a protest Wednesday, saying they are being locked out of the app and losing money.

Drivers led a caravan along the Queensboro Bridge and held a rally in front of Uber’s office in Long Island City, Queens.

Members of the Independent Drivers Guild called the alleged lockouts unjust and unfair.

“Drivers are being unfairly locked out of their accounts, losing their livelihoods without any explanation or recourse,” Independent Drivers Guild Director Aziz Bah said in a statement before the rally. “This protest is about more than just our jobs; it’s about standing up against corporate abuse and demanding respect and fair treatment.”

“The recent wave of driver lockouts is an outrageous attack on our community,” said Uber driver Malik Anwaar. “We are not worth less than any other workers, and our families are counting on the income we earn from driving full time to survive. These lockouts are financially devastating driver families across New York, particularly in immigrant communities and communities of color.”

CBS New York reached out to Uber and we are awaiting a response.

According to published reports, Uber allegedly started locking drivers out mid-shift last month, in response to a city rule requiring ride-share companies to pay drivers for idle time between fares.

