Youth counselor, 49, dies after assault

IRMA, Wisconsin (WAOW) — A 49-year-old Lincoln Hills School staff member died Tuesday night from injuries he sustained in an assault at the school Monday.

The staff member has been identified as Corey Proulx, who served as a youth counselor at Lincoln Hills School since last spring after briefly leaving the school two years prior.

A 16-year-old inmate assaulted a female staff member in the residence hall after returning from outdoor recreation, a Department of Corrections news release said. Shortly following that assault the 16-year-old assaulted Proulx, who hit his head on the concrete.

He was taken to Aspirus Hospital but was declared brain-dead Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with tremendous sadness and regret that I announce the loss of a dedicated professional, colleague, and friend in the line of duty,” said Jared Hoy, Department of Corrections (DOC) secretary in a DOC news release. “A career in corrections, with its dual mission to protect the public and guide individuals toward rehabilitation, can be demanding and requires so many sacrifices for our staff and our families, and Corey made the ultimate sacrifice. Our DOC family is mourning Corey’s loss, and we are keeping all of his family members and friends in our thoughts.”

The DOC release also said:

Proulx’s fiancée and daughter shared with Secretary Hoy that they would like everyone to know that Corey was an amazing partner, father, son and human being. At this time, the family does not wish to comment further and asks for privacy as they grieve.

In a message to staff at Lincoln Hills School, Superintendent Klint Trevino wrote the following:

“Corey was a dedicated and compassionate member of our team, always striving to make a positive impact on the lives of the young individuals we serve. His commitment to our mission was unwavering, and he will be deeply missed by all of us.”

Secretary Hoy is at Lincoln Hills School today to support staff and has deployed Peer Supporters from across the agency to help staff process this tragic event.

