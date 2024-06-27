Skip to Content
Britton Road office building has windows blown out, roof blown off during destructive winds

By Cameron Sibert

    OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An office building on Britton Road in Oklahoma City was an indication of how destructive the storms were on Tuesday, when hurricane-type winds moved through the area.

The building suffered extensive damage to its roof, windows were blown out and metal was twisted up near on Britton Road and Interstate 235. Britton Road perhaps saw some of the worst damage in the area.

“It’s like, what happened? Tornado or what? Wasn’t expecting that. That is shocking,” Veta Harrison, who works for a nearby storm damage company, said.

Nobody was inside the building when the storm moved through. Oklahoma City police and fire officials said they had no reported injuries from the storm.

