California Department of Fish and Wildlife

STOCKTON, California (KCRA) — A woman and two children died on Tuesday after a man intentionally set their mobile home trailer on fire, according to the Stockton Police Department. A manhunt is now underway for the person believed responsible.

Officers were called to the fire at Visalia Court and Harbor Street around 6:38 a.m. to assist the Stockton Fire Department with suspected arson.

A woman and two children were found dead inside the mobile home, officials said, and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

“This is definitely heartbreaking,” said Officer David Scott of the Stockton Police Department. “It’s a shock to not only the family of the victims but also our community. And so, we feel that we need to put out this information so we can get justice for this family and take this person off the street.”

Detectives determined the mobile home trailer was set on fire while the victims were sleeping.

Investigators identified the suspect as 59-year-old José Carmona. He also has known aliases of José Carmona-Estrada, Roberto Giron-Giron, Félipe Ramírez León, Juan Alonzo-Alemndares, Juan Alonzo, José Avilla Cardona and Andrés Vecerra Torres.

Scott could not say how Carmona knew the victims, or how the victims knew each other, but said the suspect did know them.

Carmona is considered dangerous. If seen, do not approach and contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information on Carmona’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

