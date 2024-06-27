Jupiter mother pleads guilty to locking adopted son in box-like structure for hours

By Danielle Scruggs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Tracy Ferriter, the Jupiter mother accused of locking her adopted son in a box-like structure for hours has entered a guilty plea.

Terms of probation:

One year house arrest in Palm Beach County 10 years of probation Required to undergo mental health evaluations Required 300 hours of community service Required to submit DNA sample by oral swab as part of plea Anger management within 90 days of in-house arrest Ferriter is charged with first-degree felony aggravated child abuse, third-degree felony false imprisonment, and third-degree felony neglect of a child that date back to December 2021.

Ferriter’s husband, Timothy Ferriter, was found guilty in October 2023 of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment of the same adopted son.

Weeks later, Timothy Ferriter was sentenced to five years in state prison and five years of probation.

Ferriter has waived her right to a trial.

She is considered a convicted felon, and these charges will go on her record.

She will lose her right to have a firearm or ammunition as a part of this plea deal.

She will not be able to vote until her probation is complete and all fines and other fees are paid in full.

