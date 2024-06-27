One woman’s food truck brings free food, hope to the homeless

By Jacqueline Aguilar

TUCSON, Arizona (KGUN) — On the streets of Tucson, you can find Anna’s Abundant Blessings, a bright yellow food truck serving both food and hope to the homeless.

Anna Bennett started her truck in late 2022. She wanted to serve the entire country, but started with Tucson.

“The homeless are looked down upon and they’re just like us,” said Bennett.

“We were going to different locations, but slowly, they get turned away. They closed down the camps, 100 acres has been closed for us. We started at 100 acres and those people are near and dear to my heart.”

Bennett has both summer and winter menus.

On a recent visit, she served chili cheese dogs, nachos and Eegees to help beat the heat.

