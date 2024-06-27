Police officer shoots, kills dog after pit bull charged at him

By WPVI Digital Staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A Philadelphia police officer has shot and killed a dog.

By our records at Action News, this is at least the 7th time an officer opened fire on a dog since mid-April.

This latest incident happened on the 6100 block of West Colombia Avenue in West Philadelphia on Monday.

The 6-year police veteran said he discharged his weapon because a pit bull charged at him.

The dog’s owner was not there at the time and has not been located yet.

