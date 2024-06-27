Rescue crews locate deceased teen from water near Bender Park

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

OAK CREEK, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Rescue crews were dispatched near Bender Park in Oak Creek on Wednesday, June 26, after receiving a report of a possible drowning incident.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, three juveniles were in distress in the water. Two of the juveniles were pulled from the water. One of the juveniles was hospitalized and is in critical condition, according to MCSO. The third teen was found deceased.

The sheriff’s office says that all three victims are believed to be related and are all believed to be 17 years old. It is believed they were all swimming when they became distressed in the water.

An investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.