Second executive of recovery center dies as facility remains under scrutiny

By Joe Fisher

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPTV) — Retreat at Palm Beach closed its doors on Friday, one of at least three facilities in three states to shut down following the death of President and CEO Peter Schorr.

Retreat shut down operations and discharged patients at its locations in Lancaster County, Pa. and New Haven, Conn., much like the location in Palm Springs.

Retreat Behavioral Health posted about Schorr’s passing on Saturday morning; however, the post did not disclose a cause of death.

WPTV has confirmed the company’s chief administrative officer, Scott Korogodsky, died by suicide at his home in Lantana on Wednesday, according to police.

On Monday, Korogodsky wrote in an email to employees promising them they would be paid and mentioning a potential restructuring of Retreat Behavioral Services.

WPTV reached out to the company for comment on Korogodsky’s death, the future of the business and an update on employees’ pay. We are still working to get a response.

