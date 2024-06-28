Employee found dead inside chemical tank at Elizabethtown plant

By Alex Suckow

ELIZABETHTOWN, Kentucky (WLKY) — A 59-year-old man was found dead inside a chemical storage tank at his job in Elizabethtown, police said.

Elizabethtown police said they received a call around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that Franklin Logsdon, of Campbellsville, a longtime employee at Metalsa, was missing and had never clocked out from his shift.

The company searched for him and found some of his belongings near a chemical storage tank, police said.

When the tank was drained, they found Logsdon’s body inside.

Elizabethtown police said no foul play is suspected and called it a “tragic accident.”

Metalsa is a manufacturer of automotive components specializing in chassis structures for light and commercial vehicles. It is located on North Black Branch Road.

