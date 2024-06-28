Skip to Content
Sheriff’s Department awards woman who found missing K9

<i>Pima County Sheriff's Department/KGUN via CNN Newsource</i><br/>Jennifer Bengs found the Pima County Sheriff's Department's lost K9 Daemen was honored by PCSD.
Pima County Sheriff's Department/KGUN via CNN Newsource
Jennifer Bengs found the Pima County Sheriff's Department's lost K9 Daemen was honored by PCSD.
Published 10:39 AM

By KGUN News Staff

    PIMA COUNTY, Arizonia (KGUN) — The woman who found the Pima County Sheriff’s Department’s lost K9 Daemen was honored today by PCSD.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos awarded Jennifer Bengs a commendation for finding the pup after it went missing the night before last.

“The Pima County Sheriff’s Department wants to thank Jennifer Bengs and her family,” a post on PCSD’s Facebook page said. “They found our beloved K9 Daemen and called us after seeing the pup’s face on the news.”

CNN Newsource

