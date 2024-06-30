Cars sustain thousands in damages after filling up at New York gas station. The warning signs to watch out for.

By Kristie Keleshian

NEW YORK (WCBS) — Some unsuspecting drivers have been left with thousands of dollars in damage to their cars after filling up at a popular gas station in Queens.

Petroleum company workers are checking to see if water from Wednesday night’s storm may have somehow gotten into the underground storage tanks at the station, which is located off Grand Central Parkway.

“It did seem a little weird, because it took a really long time for the tank to fill. It just kept going and going. It was over $100 worth of gas, which has never happened with this car,” driver Katy Jansing said. “I got back into the car, and it wouldn’t start.”

Water had damaged her car’s fuel pump, injector and spark plugs. The repair shop where her car got towed also took at least two other cars from the same gas station that had the same issue.

“The moment I got the gas, my car started acting funny. Like, about a minute or two after, it shuts off. I have to pull over to the side of the road,” a driver named Rayon said. “I had to miss work. I guess that’s what it is.”

The cars aren’t considered complete losses, but Rayon said his initial repair estimate was $3,500.

“If I’m gonna get gas from you, and you’re gonna damage my car, they should at least cover the damage,” Rayon said.

CBS New York asked Atlantis Management, which runs the gas station, if drivers will be reimbursed, but we have not heard back yet.

AAA says engine sputtering, stalling and a drop in fuel economy are signs of contaminants in a car.

So what should you do if that happens to you?

“Don’t drive the car. Get towed as soon as possible, because that’s when you can cause the most grave damage to your engine is if you’re still driving the car when signs are telling you you shouldn’t be,” Alec Slatky, of AAA Northeast said. “What we recommend is for the drivers to work something out with the gas station, but you might have to file a claim with their insurance.”

