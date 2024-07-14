An Unforgettable Evening of Magic and Entertainment with Harry Maurer and Guest Magicians from Around the Country

By Francis Page, Jr.

July 14, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — Teaming with Margaritaville Lake Resort in Lake Conroe, MagicNight Productions is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated “Magic at Margaritaville” show, open to the public every Saturday night this summer!

This spectacular event features the renowned magician Harry Maurer, a nominee for an “Atlantic City Entertainer of the Year Award,” along with occasional guest magicians from around the country who have graced television screens, casino showrooms, cruise ships, and major venues around the world. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Margaritaville, this show promises an evening of wonder and amazement—perfect for capping off a delightful afternoon at the resort.

Guests will be treated to a series of mind-bending illusions, captivating sleight of hand, comedy, and magical feats that defy explanation. The show is geared toward adult audiences but is clean entertainment designed to entertain all ages 12 and up, making it an ideal outing for families, friends, and magic enthusiasts alike.

Magic has always held a special place in the hearts of audiences, offering a unique blend of mystery, excitement, and joy. The art of magic transcends language and cultural barriers, creating a shared experience that leaves spectators in awe. Whether it’s the thrill of witnessing the impossible or the sheer fun and delight of being part of the performance, magic has an unparalleled ability to captivate and entertain.

Harry Maurer, the mastermind behind MagicNight Productions, shares his passion for magic and the joy it brings to audiences: “Magic is more than just tricks and illusions; it’s about creating moments of wonder and joy that people remember for a lifetime,” Harry explains. “At our shows, we strive to deliver performances that not only entertain but also inspire and amaze. We are excited to bring this experience to Margaritaville this summer and look forward to sharing the magic with everyone.”

The relaxed and inviting atmosphere of Margaritaville, combined with the fun and exciting magic show presented by professional magicians from around the country, ensures a memorable night out for all attendees. Don’t miss the chance to witness the magic firsthand.

Join us at Margaritaville for an evening filled with laughter, wonder, and unforgettable entertainment. Experience the magic that has captivated audiences around the world, right here at Margaritaville.

Event Details:

Location: Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston Address: 600 Margaritaville Parkway, Montgomery, Texas 77356 Tickets: Purchase here For more information and to stay updated on upcoming shows, visit MargaritavilleMagic.com.

