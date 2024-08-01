Cameras on trail equipped with artificial intelligence technology

By Tommie Clark and David Collins

BEL AIR, Maryland (WBAL) — Security changes installed along the Ma and Pa Trail in Harford County include the use of cameras equipped with artificial intelligence.

County officials are revealing the additions about a week ahead of the one-year mark since Rachel Morin’s killing.

Unlike other security cameras, officials said these 104 cameras installed atop 26 poles in November along the trail use AI to quickly detect unusual activity and find a specific person or vehicle of interest. Some of the cameras have been in operation since March.

The cameras almost look like streetlights and are fully encased and hardwired to the county’s 911 dispatch center. Each camera has four lenses set in specific directions that provide 64 views.

Authorities said the cameras have already successfully assisted deputies in two investigations — one was a missing persons case and the other involved a stolen trailer.

The unique AI technology comes at a cost of $1 million, but Harford County officials called the enhanced safety measure and peace of mind it brings priceless.

“What we are putting in was reliable, effective, cost appropriate,” Harford County Executive Robert Cassilly said at a news conference Wednesday. “We are going to be evaluating the system in the months ahead, assuming everything continues to go well. Our intent would be to expand it to other critical parks and recreational locations that are potentially in isolated areas.”

“It was a cost-effective solution. It was based on technology, and it provided an open system for cameras that we have. We were not just looking at the Ma and Pa Trail, we were looking at the long term,” said Nick Kuba, director of the county’s information and communication technology.

Although video feed is live 24/7 every day of the year, it isn’t constantly monitored, but it is saved for 30 days.

“Artificial intelligence flags key events that trigger alerts in the 911 center,” Cassilly said.

While the AI-programmed triggers are a work in progress, they currently include suspicious activity, like ducking in and out of the woods, attacking someone, fast running, biking very quickly or signs of a medical emergency.

“We have two intents for this: One is to solve crime. The other is to prevent crimes or heart attacks, to respond to emergencies,” Cassilly said.

County officials said they had to overcome challenges, such as a lack of a power supply and internet access. They hope to eventually tie the system into the cellphones of investigators and first responders.

Safety enhancements go beyond cameras to include a “Be aware everywhere” campaign to help walkers and runners better protect themselves.

Josh Levinson, the founder and CEO of Charm City Run, encourages people to walk or run with a buddy and to be prepared with the right tools, from wearing reflective vests to having personal safety alarms.

“Be loud and proud. When you’re being loud and you’re listening to music, make sure you have a product like Shocks, that’s a bone-conduction technology. It’s unbelievable sound. I have no idea how it works. Smart people really put this together, and you can hear … cars and any danger,” Levinson told 11 News.

Levinson said fitness is empowering, and in order for it to stay that way, people should keep safety at the top of mind.

“I think one of the things about safety is, we are very nice and trusting people. So, we don’t think anything bad is going to happen,” Levinson told 11 News. “What the key is, and what our law enforcement friends always tell us, if you’re not comfortable, it’s OK to hit the ripcord. Just do it the moment you don’t feel comfortable.”

Following a nationwide manhunt, a suspect in the Morin case — Victor Martinez-Hernandez, 23, of El Salvador — was arrested in June on first-degree murder and rape charges.

