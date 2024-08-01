City of Clinton cautions drivers after UPS truck collides with train

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

CLINTON, Mississippi (WAPT) — The City of Clinton is reminding everyone to look both ways when crossing railroad tracks after a collision involving a United Parcel Service truck and a train.

According to Director of Communications Marlee Price, the UPS truck was struck by a Union Pacific Railroad train Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m.

Price said the collision happened near Winstead Drive. Price said the truck was then pushed three-quarters of a mile to its resting place near the railroad crossing at Lindale Drive.

The city has a “no noise” ordinance, which restricts the amount of noise throughout residential areas.

Tuesday was an exception to that rule, after several residents in the area heard the horn of the train before hearing the metal-on-metal collision.

“So, with it being a quiet zone that is enforced 24 hours a day, however they can blow their horn in the event they have harmful chemicals on board, or in case of an emergency if they see a motorist or whatever the emergency may be,” said Price.

Although the train did blow its horn, the intersection doesn’t have cross arms, which is typical for a railroad crossing.

“We don’t have the right to do anything to a private residence even if it extends to one of our city streets, to Clinton boulevard, they still own the right of way to that street,” said Price.

Price said since the noise ordinance has been put into place, incidents like this don’t happen too often, but she reminds everyone to pay attention while crossing railroads.

“We just want to reiterate the importance of railroad safety. To stop, look both ways, don’t go around crossing arms if they are down, and never try to beat a train. We think that’s important to reinforce in times like this,” said Price.

The driver of the UPS truck was transported to the hospital.

According to UPS officials, the driver’s condition is non-life threatening.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.