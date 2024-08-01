“We were able to save 6 lives.” Mom explains why more should become organ donors like her son

By Jan Carabeo

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — It’s a choice that could one day save a person’s life. Today is PA Donor Day, a day that challenges Pennsylvanians — and everyone, for that matter — to consider registering as an organ and tissue donor. One organization based in Philadelphia is trying to make a big difference.

“When you lose a child, I think that’s the worst thing that could ever happen to a person,” Cynthia London said. “But you can turn it around.”

London has made it a mission to turn her personal tragedy into hope for others. Her son Sipho Thembla was killed at just 22 years old.

“We decided that we would donate his organs,” London said. “We knew other people were waiting. We knew the importance. We were able to save six lives.”

Since then, for nearly three decades, London has worked as a volunteer ambassador with the Gift of Life Donor Program, raising awareness for the importance of organ and tissue donation.

“To see a person very, very sick prior to a transplant and then to see them afterward is just amazing,” she said.

Earl Jones knows firsthand about that journey.

“My story started when I started,” Jones said.

Born with a heart defect, Jones suffered congestive heart failure at 30 and needed a heart transplant. The Gift of Life gave Jones his second chance, and he now enjoys life’s simplest moments.

“Went bowling for my birthday back in April,” he said. “I don’t really take anything for granted. I try to live in the moment and appreciate every second that I’m around.”

Both Jones and London are now part of Gift of Life’s new campaign to register 50,000 donors over the next year in honor of the organization’s 50th anniversary.

The Gift of Life’s vision is that one day no one will die waiting for an organ transplant.

“Each and every day, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, our staff is busy saving lives,” Rick Hasz, Gift of Life donor program president and CEO, said.

According to Gift of Life, roughly 5,000 people are waiting for transplants in the tri-state area. Nationally, the waitlist has grown to more than 100,000 people. Just one donor can make a big difference.

“You’re able to provide life to up to eight different individuals,” Hasz said. “And through tissue transplantation, you can help over 100 people restore their quality of life.”

Signing up online takes less than one minute. In that time, London says, you could become someone’s hero, just like her son Sipho.

“He has a South African name, which means Gift of Hope,” London said. “So we tell everyone that he was our gift and he brought hope to six other people.”

Learn more and sign up to become an organ and tissue donor at Donors1.org.

