Family recalls terrifying moment their 14-month-old boy fell in 9 foot hole

By Jocelyn Schifferdecker

Click here for updates on this story

MOUNDRIDGE, Kansas (KAKE) — Police body camera video shows you the terrifying moments a Moundridge family faced Sunday afternoon as officers worked to rescue their 14-month-old boy after he stepped on the cover of a sump pump hole and fell nine feet down in the ground.

“We’re gonna get you out Bentley, it’s okay,” said the father Blake as he looked down the hole to let his son know he was there and everything will be alright.

His mother Elizabeth says it started as any other Sunday afternoon. She was watching the kids run around in the front yard. She was right by him when Bentley walked over the hole’s cover. She says it had been moved the tiniest bit off of the hole and when he stepped on it he fell right in front of her eyes.

“When he stepped on it it flipped. He fell so fast I couldn’t grab him. I automatically just screamed and screamed,” she said.

Her husband Blake was working on a car in the driveway and he immediately ran over.

“My wife screamed that horrible scream. I was with her when she gave birth to two babies and this is the scream you never want to hear because you know something treacherous has happened,” he explained.

The family immediately called 911 and says officers responded within five minutes.

Throughout the video of the dramatic rescue you can hear Bentley’s cry. His parents stayed by his side telling him it will be okay.

“Momma’s right here. We’re gonna get you out. It’s okay,” Elizabeth said while holding back tears.

Officers used an orange rope and PVC pipe to make a makeshift catchpole. They then got it around Bentley’s shoulders and finally got him out of the hole.

“He immediately calmed down. It was a huge sigh of relief,” said Blake.

His mom says the entire thing was a blur.

“It was so stressful and traumatic honestly and it felt like the longest 25 minutes of my life,” she said.

His parents say they are beyond thankful to have Bentley back in their arms.

He was shaken up and muddy but now he is back to, what his parents call, his old Bentley self. Running around and laughing with a huge smile on his face.

“We believe it is nothing short of a miracle that a baby can fall something that is five times his height and come out entirely unscathed,” said Blake.

Blake and Elizabeth plan to bolt the cover down so nothing can move it. They say it’s too heavy for a toddler to move but it must have gotten pushed when mowing and they didn’t know anything like this could every happen.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.