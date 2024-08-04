66-year-old man rescued after falling overboard near Channel Islands

By Iris Salem

Click here for updates on this story

CHANNEL ISLANDS, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A 66-year-old man was rescued over the weekend by a good Samaritan and the Coast Guard after going overboard near Channel Islands.

The Coast Guard sector in Los Angeles/Long Beach received a call reporting that the man had fallen overboard around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. He had no lifejacket.

Less than an hour later, a good Samaritan on another vessel located and rescued the man, who appeared uninjured.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Venero said the incident highlights the importance of wearing a lifejacket.

Venero added, “[i]n the unfortunate event of a man overboard, it is important to remain calm, mark the position on the GPS and throw a life ring or other flotation aid towards the person in the water. It is also important to remain where the person fell off and drift with the prevailing winds and currents.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.