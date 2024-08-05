5-year-old Oklahoma City boy flown to hospital after boat explosion at Lake Texoma

By Josh Wallace

MADILL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A 5-year-old Oklahoma City boy was flown to a Dallas hospital Sunday afternoon after gasoline fumes ignited and caused an explosion on the boat he was on, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

At about 2:45 p.m. Sunday, Brandon Cox, 52, of Oklahoma City, was operating a boat on Lake Texoma, about 7.5 miles east of Madill, and had just finished fueling the boat. Troopers said the boat drifted from the dock where it had been refueled, and as Cox attempted to start the engine, a spark ignited gasoline fumes, causing an explosion and fire.

The boy, whose name was not released, suffered burns to his arms, legs and face. He was flown to the Parkland Burn Center in Dallas to be treated for his injuries, troopers reported.

Cox and two other passengers on the boat were not injured in the incident, the patrol reported.

Troopers said the cause of the explosion was due to equipment failure.

