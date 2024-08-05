Edgehilll Fire burns down homes in San Bernardino neighborhood

By Matthew Rodriguez

SAN BERNARDINO, California (KCAL/KCBS) — A grass fire burned several homes in the San Bernardino neighborhood of Shandin Hills Monday afternoon.

The inferno, dubbed the Edgehill Fire, started at about 3 p.m. on a hillside near the 3300 block of Beverly Drive, about 1.5 miles from California State University, San Bernardino.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said the fire has burned at least five acres and has a “rapid rate of spread.” The heat worsened the situation, with temperatures reaching as high as 109 degrees.

Firefighters have requested more resources to extinguish the blaze, including help from the Riverside County Fire Department.

San Bernardino County Fire said at least 24 houses were in the inferno’s path. Shandin Hills residents tried to save their homes by dousing the fire with a garden hose.

The SBCFD did not report any injuries as of 3:30 p.m.

Evacuation orders

Authorities issued evacuation orders for the area of Ridge Line Drive. It applies to everyone living in the following areas:

The south side of and south of Ridge Line Drive The north side and north of Edgehill Road, west to and including Beverly Drive; east to Circle Road. SBCFD posted a map of the evacuation orders on X.

The evacuation center is at Marshall Elementary at 3288 North G. Street.

