Gov. Abbott discusses new safety system for schools, state funding and school choice

By Jack Fink, S.E. Jenkins, Nathalie Palacios, Manuel Villela

AUSTIN, Texas (KTXA) — As millions of Texas school children return to the classroom this month, the state is offering every school district a new system free of charge with the goal of improving safety for students, teachers, and other staff.

The Sentinel School Safety system was launched a couple of weeks ago.

In an exclusive interview at the Texas Capitol this week, Governor Greg Abbott said the program uses cutting-edge technology, “It may be the best program in the United States.”

Governor Abbott said the system works in a variety of ways to improve safety on campuses across Texas.

After the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde more than two years ago, the Governor required all schools to follow new guidelines designed to keep strangers from entering school buildings and preventing shootings.

The legislature passed bills that hold school districts accountable if they don’t.

The Governor said, “We will be able to better monitor whether or not schools across the state are following the best practices that have already been put into place by law in the State of Texas.”

The new system will provide a single and uniform approach for school districts to identify, assess, and manage risks to their students and staff. “It gives us a better tool and opportunity to make behavioral assessments about people who may commit a crime like this, school shooting.”

Two police officers in Uvalde were recently indicted on criminal charges in connection with the sharply criticized and delayed response by law enforcement.

When asked about his biggest regret on the response by law enforcement Abbott said, “The biggest regret is police did not respond quicker and more aggressively to eliminate the shooter. They’re trained to do that, and it’s essential and I think they learned that whenever that situation arises again, they go immediately to the sound of the gun and keep on going until you eliminate the shooter.”

Our interview with the Governor comes two months after more Republican candidates for the Texas House who supported his school choice plan won their primaries.

Last year, some House Republicans teamed up with Democrats to defeat the bill that would have spent taxpayer money on education savings accounts allowing students to attend private school.

As a result, about $5 billion in additional funding for public schools and teacher pay raises didn’t pass.

When asked if he would support a bill that will increase public funding for schools, the Governor said, “Sure, we put together a plan last session that would have added $5 billion more for public schools, increase teacher pay raises, eliminate the STAAR test, as well as provide school choice.”

He did not commit to passing a clean bill to increase school funding separate from school choice. “So that’s to be determined when we get into session,” he said.

The next legislative session starts in January.

Democratic lawmakers have said state funding for public schools has come up short because it hasn’t kept pace with inflation.

Last year, lawmakers and voters slashed school property taxes by about $18 billion. As a result, the state is now using more sales tax revenues to pay for schools.

Governor Abbott predicted Republicans will pick up three seats now held by Democrats in the Texas House in November.

He also spoke about the state of the presidential race and discussed preventing extended and widespread power outages like those in Houston after Hurricane Beryl.

