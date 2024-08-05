Local News Loved ones of American ballerina with Maryland ties push to free her from Russian prison

By Mike Hellgren

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — An American citizen with Maryland ties remains detained in Russia and was not part of Thursday’s historic prisoner swap, a multinational deal that set two dozen people free—the largest in post-Soviet history.

Ksenia Karelina was charged with treason for a $51 Venmo donation to an American-based humanitarian group helping Ukrainians who have suffered in the war.

Those close to her in Baltimore County are keeping hope alive, that she will one day be free.

“I couldn’t believe. That was a miracle that happened. I was happy, crying,” Eleonora Srebroski described to WJZ Investigator, Mike Hellgren, her reaction to watching the plane touch down with freed prisoners at Maryland’s Joint Base Andrews Thursday night.

But it was bittersweet for Srebroski. Her beloved former daughter-in-law Ksenia Karelina was not among them.

She remains imprisoned on treason charges one thousand miles from Moscow.

Trial Set To Begin Next Week

Karelina’s trial is set to start next Wednesday.

“Things were moving pretty fast and Ksenia would be in the same list—I feel that—but she wasn’t because her trial was postponed until August 7th,” Srebroski told Hellgren. “I want to talk about Ksenia. I want to see her name in the news. I want to bring attention of the public to her case because she is an American citizen. She is the girl with a good heart. She deserves to be here. She did not do anything criminal.”

Visit to Russia

Karelina went back to Russia in January to visit her 90-year-old grandmother. She was arrested and paraded in front of cameras after authorities searched her Venmo account and discovered a donation she made to a charity helping Ukrainians ravaged by war.

Russia falsely claimed the money was used to buy weapons, and Karelina is now facing 12 years to life in prison.

“What is your message to her? What would you like her to know,” Hellgren asked.

Srebroski responded, “If I were facing her right now, I would say, ‘Ksenia, we love you so much. And America as a society is doing everything and will do even more to make sure that you are here, free and safe. So please do not be discouraged. We are fighting for you. And we are praying for you. And we cannot wait to hug you and kiss you and be with us.'”

She added, “I want them not to judge her for the decision she made to go because some people are judging her. It’s very tough. She’s going through a lot of hardship right now—emotionally too and physically and everything.”

Passion for Ballet with a “Good Heart”

Karelina, who has a passion for ballet, first met Srebroski’s son while working in Randallstown, Baltimore County. She lived in Maryland for five years before moving to Los Angeles after their divorce.

“Treat her as an American citizen, as a beautiful human being, as a person who would help you if you’re close to her and need help. As a person with a good, clean heart,” her former mother-in-law said.

Now, she is hopeful Karelina will be on the next plane of former prisoners to make their way home but knows it could be a long and difficult journey.

“It’s difficult, and we know how hard it is, but we are trying to keep our sanity and it’s tough. It’s tough for her to be there. It’s tough for us not knowing what is going on because all the information that she sends us is filtered and censored, but we’re hoping for the best. We’re hoping she is not physically injured or anything,” Srebroski said. “It’s tough but we can do it. We have strength.”

She told Hellgren, “The evil forces, they cannot win.”

Letters from Prison

Karelina can get letters in prison and loved ones write to her, but the communication is censored by the Russian government.

Her trial will be in Tekaterinsburg, the same city where former Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was convicted of espionage.

Gershkovich was freed as part of the prisoner swap this week.

Karelina’s former mother-in-law said the some of the same people who helped free WNBA star Brittney Griner are working on the case.

To learn more about Ksenia, stay updated on her case, and donate to a fundraiser organized by her boyfriend “to cover all necessary expenses to bring Ksenia home – from travel costs to legal fees, and any other unforeseen challenges that may arise,” visit freeksenia.com.

