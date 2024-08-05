Michigan woman arrested after biting trooper, stealing patrol vehicle, police say

By Joseph Buczek

Click here for updates on this story

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Michigan woman was arrested after allegedly biting a Michigan State Police trooper and stealing a trooper’s vehicle Saturday night, police say.

According to MSP, troopers from the Grand Rapids Post responded to a domestic call at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman, while being arrested at the scene, began struggling with a trooper and bit them. Police did not say where the incident occurred.

While the trooper was addressing other people at the scene, the woman then slipped her handcuffs and stole a patrol vehicle, officials say.

Following a multi-vehicle chase, the woman eventually crashed the patrol car and was once again taken into custody and jailed on additional charges.

The trooper who was bitten by the woman was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.