Hurricane Debby leaves Lighthouse Beach Park submerged in sand

By Anvar Ruziev

SANIBEL, Florida (WFTX) — As Hurricane Debby continues to impact Southwest Florida, we take a look at Sanibel’s Lighthouse Beach Park.

The park, which has had a rocky two years post Ian, endured a huge beach renourishment project, is now once again closed due to the effects of Hurricane Debby.

At the park you can see a bicycle rack almost fully submerged in sand.

The chain link fence that typically surrounds the Sanibel Lighthouse, is now toppled and buried in the sand.

According to the Sanibel Chamber of Commerce, Lighthouse Beach Park is not the only area affected; other parks and parking lots are also closed due to large amounts of standing water.

Gulf Side City Park Tarpon Bay Road Lot Bowman’s Beach Park Turner Beach Blind Pass The parks will remain closed until further notice.

