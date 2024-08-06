Man arrested after allegedly sending explicit video to himself while fixing victim’s phone

By Jonathan Greco

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — An Oklahoma City phone repair store employee was arrested last week after he allegedly sent himself an explicit video from the victim’s phone while he was supposed to be fixing the device.

A probable cause affidavit states that a woman went to The Fix at Penn Square Mall around 2:15 on Friday to get her phone’s screen repaired. While her phone was getting fixed, she was on her MacBook when she received a conversation notification.

The affidavit revealed that the text message contained an explicit video originating from her phone and sent to an unknown number.

When she picked up her phone, the suspect gave her her business card with his name and phone number on it. The number on the card was the same from the text message, according to the affidavit.

Police learned that while the suspect accessed a locked photo album on the victim’s phone while he had access to it. He allegedly then sent an explicit video from the album to his personal phone, the affidavit states.

The suspect worked at the phone repair store and was given the phone and a passcode so it could be fixed.

Police arrested the suspect and booked him into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on counts of larceny and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

KOCO 5 has not released the suspect’s name because formal charges have not been filed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.