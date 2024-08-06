Mother says man masturbated at her daughter’s lemonade stand

By Spencer Soicher

SAN DIEGO, California (KGTV) — A mother says her 12-year-old daughter set up a lemonade stand with a friend over the weekend in Rolando Park. But what started as a fun way to earn money ended with phone calls to the police.

Missy Shaird claims a man was masturbating after her daughter went to fetch him a cup of lemonade.

“They prepared the lemonade, and my daughter proceeded to walk the cup of lemonade to the car, and as she did that, she looked inside and noticed that the man was masturbating,” Shaird told ABC 10News.

The girls had been running the stand a few days per week, usually on the weekends. Sometimes, they sold lemonade in the College area, and on this particular day, they set up in the Rolando Park neighborhood off University Ave. They hoped to raise enough money for a school trip to Europe.

“They’re like little entrepreneurs. They really enjoy it,” Shaird said. “They thought this would be a great way to raise the money and, you know, be in their neighborhoods and, you know, be within the community.”

Everything had been great, she said, until Saturday.

Shaird says her daughter immediately ran inside and found one of her friend’s parents. She says they called the police.

Shaird filed a police report and received a case number. But she is still waiting to hear what happens next.

ABC 10News has asked the San Diego Police Department about the incident and is waiting to hear back.

In the meantime, the lemonade stand will have some changes in the future.

“We’re definitely going to have some other precautions in place. Even though her friend’s parents were right there at their house, they weren’t sitting with them. I think from now on, we’re going to have parents sitting with them,” she said. “Which to me is kind of unfortunate, you know. They’re 12 years old. They’d love that sense of independence and autonomy. But unfortunately, after this, I don’t think we can do that anymore.”

Shaird said her daughter had never seen the man before.

She says they gave the police a description of him. ABC 10News is not including that description while waiting for police to confirm that they are looking for a suspect.

