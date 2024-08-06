Skip to Content
Over $1 million worth of cocaine washed ashore in Florida Keys after Hurricane Debby

By
Published 8:57 AM

By Patrick Chalvire

    ISLAMORADA, Florida (WSVN) — Authorities seized 25 packages of cocaine that washed ashore in the Florida Keys following Hurricane Debby.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the packages weighed approximately 70-80 pounds and were discovered by a Good Samaritan on Sunday near a pier on the 84000 block of the Old Highway in Islamorada.

The U.S. Border Patrol seized the cocaine, which has an estimated street value of over $1 million.

