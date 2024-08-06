Rare coins unknowingly sold at Massachusetts yard sale returned to family with heartfelt note

By Juli McDonald

MANSFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Massachusetts family says their hearts were touched by a surprising act of kindness. They didn’t know that some rare coins were mixed in with an item they sold at a yard sale until they were returned with a note.

It’s been an emotional year for the Spiewakowskis, moving their elderly dad out of his Dudley home; selling the house and many of his possessions.

“It was nice because my brothers and I got to spend some time together at the house and did a lot of reminiscing and so forth,” said son Steve Spiewakowski of the estate sales.

But they’ll never forget what they gained, in something that was given away.

“We never would have known. We didn’t know that stuff was in there and we never would have missed it,” he said.

A yard sale customer paid $6 for a box of costume jewelry. Days later, that customer tracked the family down through their realtor.

“I don’t remember seeing this,” Steve said, holding the small box of coins. “This is what he put in the mailbox. He said they were worth over $200. I don’t know the value of these coins.”

A note left behind

ven more touching than the items’ return, were the words that came with them. The customer had also left a note.

“I just wanted to share a quote with you that has guided me to a richer life,” Steve read from the note. “Beware of over-concern for money, position, or glory. Someday you will meet a man who cares for none of these things. Then you will know how poor you are. Kipling. He signs off, take care, Mike.”

The family never saw Mike, and only know that he’s a collector — someone to whom the coins could be even more appealing. But his honesty more precious than silver.

“Those are the heroes in the world. They do the right thing because it’s the right thing to do,” Steve said. “People can be so mean to each other. We forget how nice people can be. I hope he knows what a tremendous impact he’s made on a family who’s been struggling with their dad’s stuff over the last year. It made a big difference with us.”

