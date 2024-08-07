Alley Theatre announced that single tickets for all remaining shows of the 2024-25 season are now on sale

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

August 7, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Tony Award®-winning Alley Theatre, under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director Rob Melrose, has announced that single tickets for all remaining shows of the 2024-25 season are now on sale. This season promises a diverse and captivating array of performances, featuring timeless classics, thrilling mysteries, heartwarming comedies, and groundbreaking new works.

“We are presenting 11 extraordinary shows this season,” shares Melrose. “Our line-up includes beloved classics like *The Glass Menagerie*, Noël Coward’s *Private Lives*, and our cherished holiday tradition, *A Christmas Carol*. For those who love a good mystery, we have two gripping tales, including a Sherlock Holmes adventure. We are also thrilled to debut several new plays, with four on the Neuhaus stage and one on the Hubbard.”

Alley Theatre’s 78th Season kicked off with the Summer Chills production of Agatha Christie’s *And Then There Were None*, directed by Elizabeth Williamson, running until September 1, 2024. This suspenseful classic sets the tone for a season filled with high-stakes drama and intrigue.

Next on the schedule is the iconic comedy *Noises Off* by Michael Frayn, running from September 27 to October 27, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre. Directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner, this backstage farce promises a rollercoaster of laughter.

The world premiere of *The Janeiad* by Anna Ziegler, directed by Rob Melrose, will run from October 11 to November 3, 2024, in the Neuhaus Theatre. This poignant play explores themes of grief, hope, and love, and was developed during the 2023 Alley All New Festival.

The Alley All New Festival, running from October 25 to October 27, will feature four readings: *The Alley* by comfort ifeoma katchy, *Wolfie* by Sharr White, *Uhuru* by Gloria Majule, and *Zero Hour* by Tea Alagic. Early Bird Festival packages are available for $145, offering exclusive events including a cocktail reception, dinner, and artist panels.

Holiday cheer returns with *A Christmas Carol*, adapted from Charles Dickens’ novella, running from November 14 to December 29, 2024, in the Hubbard Theatre. This beloved production, originally directed by Melrose and remounted by Amber D. Gray, captures the magic and spirit of the season.

In the Neuhaus Theatre, the world premiere of *The Night Shift Before Christmas* by Isaac Gómez, directed by KJ Sanchez, will run from December 5 to December 24, 2024. This one-woman play, commissioned by Alley Theatre, follows Margot’s humorous and heartfelt journey on Christmas Eve.

Kicking off the new year, the romantic comedy *December: a love years in the making* by Marisela Treviño Orta, directed by Marcela Lorca, will run from January 17 to February 2, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. Developed in the 2023 Alley All New Festival, this play explores a love story spanning two decades.

*Seared* by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Brandon Weinbrenner, will bring culinary chaos to the Neuhaus Theatre from February 7 to March 2, 2025. This spicy comedy delves into the clash between artistic vision and business realities in a restaurant setting.

The American classic *The Glass Menagerie* by Tennessee Williams, directed by Melrose, will run from February 21 to March 16, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. This poignant memory play explores the delicate nature of human connections.

Ken Ludwig’s *Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery*, directed by Eleanor Holdridge, will run from April 4 to April 27, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. This playful twist on a classic tale promises a thrilling and humorous adventure.

*Primary Trust* by Eboni Booth, directed by Niegel Smith, will run from May 2 to May 25, 2025, in the Neuhaus Theatre. This tender journey explores the power of imagination and reality in shaping our lives.

Closing the season is Noël Coward’s *Private Lives*, directed by KJ Sanchez, running from May 23 to June 15, 2025, in the Hubbard Theatre. Reimagined in 1930s Argentina, this elegant and witty production offers a fresh take on Coward’s timeless comedy.

The Alley Theatre’s 2024-25 season promises a vibrant mix of genres and styles, brought to life by its Resident Acting Company, designers, and production staff. Each performance aims to provide a theatrical experience that will leave audiences inspired and entertained.

2024-25 Season Overview:

– *Summer Chills: Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None* | July 19 – September 1, 2024

– *Noises Off* by Michael Frayn | September 27 – October 27, 2024

– *The Janeiad* by Anna Ziegler | October 11 – November 3, 2024

– *A Christmas Carol* | November 14 – December 29, 2024

– *The Night Shift Before Christmas* by Isaac Gómez | December 5 – 24, 2024

– *December: a love years in the making* by Marisela Treviño Orta | January 17 – February 2, 2025

– *Seared* by Theresa Rebeck | February 7 – March 2, 2025

– *The Glass Menagerie* by Tennessee Williams | February 21 – March 16, 2025

– *Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery* by Ken Ludwig | April 4 – April 27, 2025

– *Primary Trust* by Eboni Booth | May 2 – May 25, 2025

– *Private Lives* by Noël Coward | May 23 – June 15, 2025

2024 Alley All New Festival:

– *The Alley* by comfort ifeoma katchy

– *Wolfie* by Sharr White

– *Uhuru* by Gloria Majule

– *Zero Hour* by Tea Alagic

About Alley Theatre:

Alley Theatre, one of America’s leading nonprofit theatres, is renowned for producing diverse and engaging performances. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Rob Melrose and Managing Director Dean R. Gladden, the Alley is dedicated to creating theatre that reflects the vibrant community of Houston. The Alley performs at the state-of-the-art Meredith J. Long Theatre Center, which includes the 774-seat Hubbard Theatre and the 296-seat Neuhaus Theatre, reaching over 200,000 people annually through its performances and community engagement programs.

