Firefighters, pilot killed in mid-air helicopter crash in Cabazon remembered one year after the tragedy

By Holly Hinman, KESQ

Click here for updates on this story

Cabazon, CA (KESQ) — One year ago today, three firefighters were killed in a helicopter crash while battling the Broadway Fire in Cabazon.

Two of the three men were senior firefighters, Cal Fire Division Assistant Chief Josh Bischof, 46, and Cal Fire Captain Tim Rodriguez, 44. Helicopter Pilot Tony Sousa, 55, also died in the line of duty.

Bischof had 24 years of fire service and Rodriguez had 19 years, fire officials said.

Bischof, who lived in Menifee, recently was promoted to assistant chief and worked at the Southern Region Operations Center at March Air Reserve Base, retired Cal Fire Battalion Chief Don Camp said.

Several local firefighter battalions as well as CAL FIRE Riverside took to social media to honor the three men who made the ultimate sacrifice one year ago.

“Life has been filled with ups and downs since you’ve been gone, but we’re thinking of all the happy memories today,” reads a post by Riverside County Firefighters. “Firefighters across Riverside County think of our fellow brothers everyday, and remember all the cherished moments we created over the years.”

The catastrophe occurred as a reported structure fire on Broadway at Esperanza Avenue in Cabazon. The fire burned approximately 3 acres before being contained.

While working to contain the blaze, the three men were in a small Bell 407 helicopter. The crew’s mission was to tell helicopters where to make drops, working in conjunction with the crew of an airplane flying above all others, according to Capt. Richard Cordova, a Cal Fire public information officer.

During the mission, the helicopter collided with a huge Sikorsky S-64E, which is used to drop water or retardant on fires.

The Sikorsky sustained minor damage and the pilot and copilot were not injured, according to the NTSB. The Bell 407 was destroyed, killing the three men aboard.

Multiple local, state, and national leaders, including President Joe Biden, expressed their condolences following the tragedy.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of the helicopter pilot, and the brave California firefighters, who tragically lost their lives Sunday. Every day, firefighters run toward danger, while everyone else runs the other way, because being a firefighter is not what they do — it’s who they are. This tragedy is yet another example, of their incredible bravery. As wildfires have intensified in recent years, more and more firefighters have put themselves in harm’s way to defend our families and communities from out-of-control fires. That’s why my administration has invested historic funding to address the underlying causes of wildfires — like record droughts caused by climate change. We owe it to our firefighters and their families to do everything we can to prevent these dangerous fires in the first place. Three families of three brave Americans have an empty seat around the dinner table tonight, and our hearts go out to them.”

“This terrible tragedy is a reminder of the dangers our courageous firefighters face daily while working to keep our communities safe. We owe them our deepest respect and gratitude and will always honor their bravery and sacrifices,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement.

Flags at the State Capitol were flown at half-staff in their honor.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash. The agency released its preliminary report nearly a month after the crash, however, the final report is released between 18 months to two years after the initial collision.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.