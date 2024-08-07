‘I didn’t do one thing wrong’: Woman faces homelessness amid rental issues

By Stef Manchen

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — After three decades in the same home, a north Tulsa woman is facing homelessness.

Deborah Jones reached out to the 2 News Problem Solvers for help.

She’s facing rental increases and repair issues that could land her without a roof over her head.

Jones rents her home, and receives rental assistance through Tulsa Housing Authority. Sno Property Management is the entity that Jones said is responsible for the upkeep of her home.

Over the last few years, Jones said things haven’t been done, whether she calls or a home inspection is done. “They had probably just five things that they never got around to doing,” she said. “And the bushes that got clipped down, they listed them, but I did those.”

When she calls Sno Property Management, they don’t answer.

When 2 News called Sno Property Management, they told us they would call us back. They did not.

Jones pays her rent on time. She does what she can around the house, but as an elderly woman, she can’t do it all.

From broken blinds, missing screws and cracked and exposed floor tiles, the repair projects aren’t big, but they could cost Jones her home.

THA sent Jones a letter on Aug. 1, stating that because of her landlord’s ‘failure or unwillingness to make necessary repairs,’ they terminated her housing assistance contract.

tha rental letter Contributed They gave her until Aug. 12 to make those repairs, or she could lose her home.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing. I’m 72. I shouldn’t have to go through this,” she said. “I didn’t do one thing wrong.”

Another piece of her housing dilemma is rent hikes. While it’s fluctuated, she’s paid around $100 a month until recently.

When rent was due this month, she owed $285. She asked why it went up and was not given a clear answer.

“Every worker I’ve ever had has said to go ahead and sign the rent increase because they can only get a certain amount of social security,” said Jones. “And although my landlord said we’re not going to treat you like them other ones did, bad like them other ones did, or raise your rent up too, it went from $85 to $285.”

With a fixed income through social security and the issues with her property, Jones is worried about losing her home.

“I’m going to have to give up my burial,” she said. “Groceries.”

While 2 News was with her, Jones received a call from THA to schedule a meeting for a new rental assistance voucher. This would allow her to stay in her home and keep her from losing the roof over her head.

We will update this story if she gets her assistance voucher.

