You may soon be able to smoke marijuana at public events in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — In Long Beach, smoking marijuana at public events has been common even though it’s illegal. However, the city may soon change that after reviving an old ordinance.

“Cannabis has come a long way. People’s viewpoints have changed so now is the opportunity to do that,” Long Beach lobbyist Mike Murchison said.

Murchison added he is already helping plan what could be the first cannabis event in the city, which involves Long Beach’s own — Snoop Dogg.

“We’re trying to do a birthday event to celebrate Snoop Dogg here in 2025 in the fall,” Murchison said. “To do that, we need to change the current statutes here in Long Beach.”

On Tuesday, Long Beach City Council discussed the first steps to move forward on allowing temporary permits for businesses to sell and people to consume marijuana at city events.

“So, as we explore the feasibility of the proposal, we have to ensure a sound safety plan,” Councilman Al Austin said.

Currently, state law allows temporary permits for the onsite sale and use of cannabis at certain events, but only with approval from the local city. Last month, the state fair in Sacramento made history by becoming the first fair in the country to allow cannabis to be sold and consumed onsite.

West Hollywood has also allowed some permits. Long Beach could become the second city in Southern California to do it. Murchison claims it could bring a lot of revenue to the city.

“With the loss of oil revenue, we’re all trying to come up with creative ideas to bring in revenue to the city,” Murchison said.

The measure seemed to get support from at least some Long Beach residents.

“I don’t smoke it but I don’t mind if others do,” one resident said.

The city council unanimously voted to move forward to study the idea for the next 60 days before putting together an ordinance.

