Cause of fire at Jewish Museum of Maryland being investigated

By Cristina Mendez, Adam Thompson

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WJZ) — The cause of a fire just outside the locked front gates of the Jewish Museum of Maryland is under investigation, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

The City’s Fire Investigation Bureau and federal agents began to comb through the scene at 15 Lloyd Street in Baltimore on Wednesday morning.

However, the actual incident, which was caught on a security camera system, occurred on Sunday night, according to Howard Libit, the Executive Director of the Baltimore Jewish Council.

“Going back in video, what appears to be someone Sunday night around 10:30 pulls up to the museum, puts some kind of an item in front of the locked front gate, lights it on fire and takes off,” Libit said.

Libit said a construction crew working on renovations at the institution on Monday found the remnants of the fire at the foot of the museum entrance.

Sandwiched between two historic synagogues, the construction crew later reported the property damage.

Libit said on Wednesday that local and federal investigators came to the scene to work the case.

“It’s hard to believe someone would randomly light a small fire outside an institution that’s clearly labeled as Jewish between two historic synagogues that there’s not some antisemitic or anti-Israel intent,” Libit said.

While investigators look into the motive, Libit said this incident is a troubling reminder that hate has no place.

“We all need to stand against hate so if you see someone doing something like this, please call 911 right away,” Libit said.

The museum has been closed to the public for renovations over the last year, however, Libit said there have been no known recent threats to the Jewish institution.

No injuries were reported.

Baltimore ATF is assisting the Baltimore Police and Fire Departments with this investigation. Police are investigating to determine if the fire is deemed a hate crime.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.