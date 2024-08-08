Local News Delaware Gov. John Carney signs two bills aimed at supporting youth mental health

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (KYW) — Delaware Gov. John Carney signed two pieces of legislation on Wednesday that support student mental health in schools.

The first new law will help establish a mental health services unit for high schools in Delaware.

This unit will lower the ratio of students to counselors and make mental health services a lot more accessible.

The second law will expand the reimbursement of school-based behavioral health services through Medicaid.

The governor was joined by Speaker of the House Valerie Longhurst, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick, other elected officials and advocates for the signing.

“One of the most important things we can do is make sure that our students have everything they need to be successful, and that includes providing resources to support their mental health,” Carney said. “This legislation will increase access to staff and services in their schools so that we can support students in and out of the classroom.”

A national survey found nearly a third of teens received mental health treatment in 2023.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.