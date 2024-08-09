Body camera videos released for traffic stop that spurred Fort Wayne police internal investigation

By Caitlynn Shipe

Click here for updates on this story

FORT WAYNE, Indiana (WFFT) — Body camera footage has been released for an Aug. 5 traffic stop raising questions over police officers’ use of force.

Mayor Sharon Tucker and Fort Wayne police announced the decision to make the footage public on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

Tucker also provided a statement on the matter:

“The release of the body camera footage continues a commitment by my administration and the FWPD to openness and transparency with the public and the media. An internal affairs investigation, along with an investigation by the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, is ongoing into this matter. As we continue to investigate, the officers involved in the incident have had a duty reassignment.

I also want the public to know that reviews of body camera footage and other materials from the two recent officer involved shootings continue. When those reviews are completed, the body camera footage will be released to the public and the media.

It’s my desire for us to work together as a community to maintain peace and civility. Even with the recent challenges we have faced, Fort Wayne is a safe city. Now more than ever, we need to come together as a community to support and care for one another.”

Around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Tucker posted a video statement about the newly public footage.

Additionally, Fort Wayne police provided the following statement on the decision:

“The FWPD believes in transparency and getting information to the public, as soon as practicable to make the facts known, so accurate conclusions can be made. Please be advised, that body camera footage does not show everything seen and experienced by the officer. A thorough investigation into the actions taken in this incident are taking place.”

A total of three videos were made public from the arrest including two body camera videos from Officer M. Wills and Officer M. Pierr and one dash camera video.

FOX 55 has reached out to Fort Wayne police for the full names of the two officers involved but has yet to hear back.

The probable cause affidavit from the arrest of Tyjana Smith, 29, states Smith had a warrant for driving while suspended and was pulled over by Wills for speeding through a stop sign.

Documents say Smith kicked one of the officers in the lower stomach and vest as well as using “strong, powerful and violent” means against the officers to get them to the ground.

A video taken by a bystander during the arrest was posted to social media where it gained attention and called into question the officers’ use-of-force.

Fort Wayne Police Chief Scott Caudill ordered a formal investigation to ensure all rules, regulations and policies were followed by the officers.

The investigation will review all available video, including the body camera and dash camera footage, and consider whether the use-of-force was reasonable.

FOX 55 will provide more information as it becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.