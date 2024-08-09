Brooklyn man accused of throwing lit firework into Verizon van in road rage attack

By Katie Houlis

NEW YORK, New York (WCBS) — A Brooklyn man is facing charges after he allegedly threw a lit firework into a Verizon utility work van, injuring two people.

It happened on the evening of Jan. 31 in Crown Heights.

Authorities said 36-year-old Kevindale Nurse, who was driving a commuter dollar van, cut off a Verizon utility van, then continued driving erratically before stopping his vehicle next to the Verizon van at the intersection of President Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

Nurse allegedly opened the passenger’s side door of his vehicle and threw a lit firework into the driver’s side window of the Verizon van before running a red light and driving off. Authorities said the firework exploded inside the van, injuring two Verizon employees and causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The victims suffered tinnitus and hearing loss, as well as neck and back pain, according to court documents.

Nurse was arrested Thursday and charged with arson. He allegedly admitted he was driving the dollar van and lit the firework, but claimed someone else threw it into the Verizon van. He also allegedly said his 4-year-old son was in the dollar van at the time of the incident.

In a statement, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York said in part, “Unfortunately, road rage is an all-too common occurrence in our communities. But this dangerous and senseless attack on a busy intersection in the heart of Brooklyn was beyond the pale. We will vigorously prosecute this case.”

If found guilty, Nurse faces up to 40 years in prison.

