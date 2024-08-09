County chief administrative officer welcomes back woman who he filed a restraining order against

By Alejandro Meija Meija

TEHAMA COUNTY, California (KHSL) — The Tehama County woman, banned from Tehama County Supervisor meetings because of a temporary restraining order, may soon be back at meetings.

We have been covering this controversial issue from the beginning.

82-year-old Lousie Wilkinson will now be able to enter the council chambers. As Tehama County Chief Administrative Officer Gabriel Hydrick and Wilkinson have come to an agreement.

Hydrick has a one-year workplace violence restraining order filed against Wilkinson for his family’s protection.

“I’m just glad that everything has been resolved,” Wilkinson said.

“I’m happy to say that the restraining order is in place for another year as far as her interacting with my family, which she has no intention of doing. I’ve welcomed her back to the board chambers, public comment and to meet as well as engage with me,” Hydrick said.

Wilkinson said she plans on attending meetings in person, and she’s glad both she and Hydrick were able to come to a resolution.

