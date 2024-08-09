‘Held onto a branch and it broke:’ Three children rescued from Raleigh creek amid Debby flooding

By Shaun Gallagher

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WRAL) — Raleigh emergency crews completed a water rescue of three children in Marsh Creek in Raleigh on Thursday, fire department officials confirmed.

The children were in the water off of Partridge Lane and Hunting Trail in Raleigh early Thursday afternoon. Crews were able to rescue them. According to Broadcastify radio traffic, a boat was used to save them.

“We were taking a bike ride through the forest and I think we got off out bikes and we discovered this (the creek),” one of the children told WRAL News. Two of the children crossed the creek safely, but the others weren’t able to and started to slide into the water.

“Andrew held onto a branch and it broke and he slid down, then he held on (to the branch)” one child said.

“The water just pulled me right away,” Andrew said.

Two children, which included Andrew’s sister, Evelyn, slid into the floodwaters as well and hung onto a branch.

“I was just super scared,” Evelyn said. “I was really cold and really scared…I stayed calm because I knew the rescue team would save us.”

“The water just picked up so quick and it was raining and so intense,” another child said.

One child was able to call 911, alerting parents and the fire department of the situation.

“I think the lesson is be more safe around heavy pressure water and don’t go places you are not supposed to,” one of the children said.

Evelyn said the children climbed onto the rocks near the creek because they thought it was a sliding rock, like one they had played on in the mountains.

