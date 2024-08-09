Michigan DNR stocks 9 million fish in state waters

By Ryan Jeltema

Click here for updates on this story

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) — Anglers can expect great fall fishing thanks to successful spring and summer fish stocking by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says they’ve stocked over 9 million fish weighing nearly 321 tons, covering 10 species and one hybrid.

Fish stocking provides quality fishing opportunities and contributes more than $4 billion to Michigan’s economy, supporting a Great Lakes fishery valued at over $7 billion.

Michigan has six state operated and two cooperative hatcheries that raise fish. They are open to the public:

Harietta State Fish Hatchery in Wexford County. Marquette State Fish Hatchery in Marquette. Oden State Fish Hatchery in Alanson. Platte River State Fish Hatchery in Beulah. Thompson State Fish Hatchery in Manistique. Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan.

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service also operates the Pendills Creek National Fish Hatchery near Brimley.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.