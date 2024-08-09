Possible explosive devices found in Kahului, Pukalani areas on Maui

By Matthew Nuttle

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), along with the Maui Police Department (MPD), is investigating after several possible explosive devices were found on in the Kahului and Pukalani areas.

According to the FBI, the suspected improvised explosive devices (IED) resemble small, makeshift baskets. However, investigators say their appearances may vary.

Investigators did not say where exactly the devices were found nor did they say how many they recovered. No injuries have been reported.

FBI and MPD investigators are looking to the public for more information. Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity that could be threatening to the public, like someone leaving an object unattended in a public area, is asked to call 1-800-225-5324 or email tips.fbi.gov.

Likewise, if you have any information on the person or persons responsible for making these devices.

“We encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities that could present a threat to public safety. If you see something suspicious in the road, such as an object that appears out of place, do not touch, drive over, or go near it for any reason. If possible, keep others away from the area and call 911 immediately,” an FBI spokesperson wrote in a press release about this incident.

